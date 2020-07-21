There will be no Labor Day parade in South Plainfield for the second year in a row.

Last year the parade was canceled hours before it stepped off when four devices were found on the front yard of Thomas Kaiser whose home is on the parade route. An investigation connected the device to a device left near Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright.

Mayor Matt Anesil this week said current social distancing guidelines imposed by executive orders make it “nearly impossible” to hold the parade this year. The guidelines currently allow outdoor gatherings up to 500.

Many vendors and bands had already told the Public Celebrations Committee the parade they would not be participating in the parade, Anesil said.

"Cancelling the Labor Day Parade was a difficult decision. It is not one that was taken lightly considering last year’s cancellation. Nevertheless, the health and safety of the public is always the Borough’s number one concern," Anesil said.

The fireworks display are still tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.

Fall events are beginning to be affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Toms River has canceled its annual Halloween parade along with the North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival, the Sea.Hear.Now. Festival in Asbury Park and the International Beer, Wine & Food Festival in Red Bank.

The Giants and Jets announced they will begin the season without fans in the stands at MetLife Stadium and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be fanless at SHI Stadium until the guidelines are changed.

