South Jersey’s hottest spot for live country music

There might be more country music fans in New Jersey than you would think. I'd venture to say that in the densely populated areas of northeastern New Jersey and much of Central Jersey, country music fans are pretty sparse.

However, if you head up to the northwestern part of the state and much of South Jersey, you'd find that country music is pretty popular.

One of the best places on the East Coast of the country to check out consistently great live country music is the Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin, Camden County.

Of course, it's not to be confused with the Hotel and casino in Atlantic City. This place has been family-owned and operated since 1956 and features live country music on Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m.

They've featured different bands every week with classic and modern country since the start.

Golden Nugget Tavern has a great country vibe and some great food too. They also have a really cool outdoor covered bar with great outdoor seating in the warmer weather.

This weekend you can check out the legendary local country/Southern rock band Bullzeye, featuring Tom Baz.

Tom is a great guy as well as a great musician and always draws a good crowd. There are plenty of great acts coming to perform at the Golden Nugget this year and summer is a great time to head down there and check it out.

