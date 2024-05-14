No, it's not Great Adventure or any of the fabulous Jersey Shore boardwalks. It happens to be the oldest of its kind in the entire country and it's right here in New Jersey.

If you've never been, this year might be the time to check out Cowtown Rodeo.

It is the oldest continuously operating rodeo in the United States. We don't often think about New Jersey as rodeo country but it's here and it's worth the trip.

It may be a bit of a ride for most of New Jersey since it's off of Exit 2 of the New Jersey Turnpike. You're almost in Delaware by the time you get to Cowtown.

It's in Woodstown, Salem County, and has been in operation since 1929, started by Howard Harris and his son Howard Harris Jr.

They began holding a weekly rodeo in 1955 and soon outgrew their original space and in 1967 moved into their current 4,000-seat arena.

They call it "The Best Show On Dirt" and it's the only professional weekly rodeo in all of New Jersey. The good news is that the ticket prices have not changed over the last two years.

They're just $25 for people over 13, just $10 for kids 3-13 and free for little ones 2 and under. They also offer a 10% discount for active military and veterans on regular rodeo Saturday nights.

Cowtown Rodeo is such a great family atmosphere and you'll probably run into some of the nicest people you've ever met. The rodeo season opens on Saturday, May 25th.

It might be something very different for many New Jerseyans to check out this Memorial Day Weekend. It's one of those "Jersey bucket list" items you have to check out.

