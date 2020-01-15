South Jersey man lying on road killed after car runs over him

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man who lying in the middle of a highway during the evening rush hour on Tuesday was killed after being run over a car.

Police said Wednesday that they don't know why John P. Day, 65, of Woodbury, was in the eastbound lane of Route 322 when he was struck about 5:31 p.m. by a 2017 Ford Taurus. The location was near the Rowan University West Campus.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police did not announce any charges or violations for the 53-year-old driver.

The highway, known locally as Mullica Hill Road, was closed between Edison Parkway and the Glassboro border for about four hours as a result of the accident.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the man in the road to call police at 856-478-6839.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.