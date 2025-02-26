NJ man dead after Tesla swerves into dump truck
🚚 Crash kills driver in South Jersey
🚚 Vehicles were heading in opposite directions
🚚 Victim identified as a man from Sewell
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — How a Tesla hit a dump truck in Gloucester County and killed a man remains under investigation.
It happened Tuesday morning in Harrison Township at the intersection of Ellis Mill
Road and Clems Run, police said.
First responders swarmed the area around 6:30 a.m. The road was closed for around four hours as Harrison Township police investigated.
Police said a 2007 Mack Truck heading south on Ellis Mill Road was hit by a 2021 Tesla heading north on the same road.
Their investigation found the Tesla veered into the southbound lane and hit the dump truck's front driver side.
The driver of the Tesla was killed. He has been identified as David J. Raymond Jr., 44, of Sewell.
Meantime, the driver of the Mack Truck was not hospitalized. He was identified as a 51-year-old man from Deptford.
The reason the Tesla veered into the truck is unclear, police said. An investigation into what happened leading up the crash remains ongoing.
Crash in Atlantic County kills newlyweds
It's the second deadly crash in New Jersey this week involving a vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic.
On Sunday morning, a newlywed couple from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township was killed in a head-on crash on Route 552.
Police said another driver was drunk and drifted across the double yellow lines and hit the couple's vehicle.
