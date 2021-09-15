SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A man and a woman were hospitalized after being viciously attacked by their pit bull in a bedroom on Tuesday afternoon

The 63-year-old man was initially attacked around 1:35 p.m. at his New Road home by the dog, according to South Brunswick police.

His screams drew the attention of a 65-year-old woman who ran into the room and was also attacked. Police said the man was bitten several times on his arms and legs while the woman was bitten in the wrist.

Another resident of the home, a man in his 30s, struggled to pull the dog off and pin it down, according to police. The man and woman told police the attack was unprovoked.

The dog was confiscated by South Brunswick Animal Control but police did not know its status on Wednesday morning.

The man and woman were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Police said they were still being treated as of Tuesday evening.

