South Brunswick, NJ cops and EMS save infant who was close to death

A choking child is a scary thing for parents. Anytime a child has blocked breathing it's time for immediate action.

Earlier this month, Elvin and Kelley Centeno had the scare of their life when 1-year-old Aiden noticed he was barely breathing. She yelled for another family member who promptly called 911.

Thankfully, Deputy Chief Jim Ryan from the South Brunswick PD was around the corner.

He amazingly arrived at the home within 30 seconds.

Ryan immediately got Aiden on the floor and was able to clear his airway. Deputy Chief Ryan's immediate action and situational awareness saved this little boy's life.

Ryan then brought Aiden outside as South Brunswick EMTs Danna Meier and Dion Cradic were arriving and they were able to treat Aiden as he was still seizing.

Mom and Dad are so grateful they went to the police station to thank everyone involved for their life-saving action.

South Brunswick Police Department South Brunswick Police Department loading...

Sometimes when seconds matter, police are literally seconds away. Think about the tremendous challenge and adrenaline rush to go from a quiet patrol in a safe neighborhood to being face to face with a split-second life-or-death decision.

Thank you to Deputy Chief Jim Ryan, our #BlueFriday honoree for this week.

Also want to extend a special thanks to all the first responders who contributed to saving Aiden's life, specifically Danna Meier and Dion Cradic.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

