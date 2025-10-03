Last month, South Brunswick police were called to the scene of an accident involving a cyclist.

Upon arrival, police officers found a 51-year-old Edison man on the side of the road bleeding profusely from his head.

As police questioned him about what happened and how he ended up on the ground with a serious wound, the guy could not recall anything that had happened.

Sgt. Michael Leung was speaking with the victim when he observed a broken passenger-side view mirror and some other debris on the shoulder of the roadway.

Upon seeing this, Sgt. Leung used his incredible intuition and believed this victim had been struck by a car that was traveling westbound.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Police track down Toyota Corolla driver using debris and technology

EMS and paramedics then arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a hospital in New Brunswick.

Back at headquarters, Sgt. Leung attempted to trace part numbers for the items found in the roadway. One of the items, a trim piece, he was able to identify as coming from a 2008 - 2013 Toyota Corolla.

Sgt. Leung asked Officer Jason Stonkus to check his Axon Automatic License Plate Reader System (ALPRS), and the two observed that a 2009 Toyota Corolla had passed him just after the crash.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash loading...

Arrest made after quick detective work by South Brunswick police

The Corolla was missing a side mirror and had damage to the front bumper.

The vehicle came back registered to a home in Lawrence Township. Sgt. Leung and South Brunswick Police coordinated with Lawrence Police and went to the registered owner’s home.

The owner of the vehicle was determined to have been the driver of the car that struck the bicyclist. The vehicle was recovered from a garage in a different part of Lawrence Township. The man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene, among other offenses.

Photo by South Brunswick Police & Canva Photo by South Brunswick Police & Canva loading...

Blue Friday honors for officers who solved the case in hours

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries, but is now is recovering.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka had this to say about Leung & Stonkus:

This is excellent police work. The victim had no idea what had happened, there were no witnesses, and only a few items of debris. Sergeant Leung pieced everything together from one piece of car trim left in the roadway. Officer Stonkus located the vehicle on his ALPRS. The officers' quick work tracked down the driver responsible in less than 5 hours. This is great police work!

With the great detective work of Sgt. Michael Leung and Officer Jason Stonkus, South Brunswick police were able to bring a man to justice and help a man who was badly injured.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week!

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈