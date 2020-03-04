Sopranos-themed coffee shop, ‘Bada Bean,’ opening in New Jersey

Leave the gun..Take the Cappuccino.

Fans of “Mob” culture—and coffee—are going to love the new Sopranos themed coffee shop. According to an article on app.com, the shoppes at hooper, a new shopping center in Toms River will be the home of a quirky new Sopranos-themed coffee shop called Bada Bean.

The brainchild at New Jersey natives Drew Adelman of Newark and Peter Pannullo of Long Branch, the shop, obviously named in homage to the Bada Bing strip club on the Sopranos, is sure to be a hit here in New Jersey where it seems that people still can’t get enough of mob-related kitsch.

Not only can you sip a “Cawfee” there, but you’re can enjoy the typical cafe fare—breakfast sandwiches, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, wraps, and pastries, and of course all the varieties of coffee your heart desires. For your viewing pleasure, a wall of flatscreens will screen — predictably — The Sopranos and other cosa nostra faves like The Godfather, et al. It’s a concept that could probably only work it NJ, so the partners plan Menlo Park Mall, Woodbridge and Montgomery Township.

So if you miss the series, or just fantasize being a “friend of ours”, look for the new Bada Bean coffee shops, set to open in the next 6 weeks or so. Only in New Jersey.

