If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey.

For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.

Charlie Hunnam and a few other 'SOA' stars are coming to Cherry Hill in March as part of Monster-Mania Con.

Hunnam will be at the Doubletree Hotel off Route 70 on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th.

Emilio Rivera, who played Marcus Alvarez, Dave Labrava (Happy Lowman), and Theo Rossi ('Juice' Ortiz) will also appear at Monster-Mania.

All five actors, including Hunnam, will be available for photos! You can grab a pic with each individually or spring for a group photo with ALL of them!

It's been nearly nine years since 'Sons of Anarchy' ended, so if you've been missing these guys their reunion at Monster-Mania Con is an awesome opportunity to catch up with some of the show's stars in person.

Monster-Mania happens March 10-12 at Doubletree by Hilton, 2349 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill, NJ.

