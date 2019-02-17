NJ couple found dead at home, adult son stabbed them, cops say

ENGLEWOOD — The adult son of a couple found dead Saturday in the city home they all shared is accused of killing them.

Police were called by the son of Edward Boduch, 71, and his wife Miroslawa Potocka, 72, just before 11 a.m., to check on the couple, according to acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo, who said responding officers found the couple dead of multiple apparent stab wounds when they arrived at their home on Lafayette Place.

Pawell Michael Boduch, 43, was charged with two counts of first degree murder and third degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He will make his first appearance in court Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Englewood Mayor Micheal Wildes told NJ.com that Pawell Boduch was taken into custody in the parking lot of a ShopRite supermarket on Saturday night.

The Daily Voice of Englewood reported that Pawell was arrested when he returned for his father's car in the supermarket parking lot after hiding behind the store. The report also said that he may have stabbed the couple three days ago.

Calo did not disclose a motive for the homicide.

