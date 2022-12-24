EAST BRUNSWICK — A New York man is accused of killing his 68-year-old mother inside her Middlesex County home.

The East Brunswick police got a call for a wellness check at the victim's Cozzens Court condo Thursday morning shortly after 11 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Cops checked the home multiple times before they found Carmen Gordon, 68, dead. She had suffered "fatal injuries," though authorities did not say how she was killed.

"This was not a random act of violence," a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

On Friday, the prosecutor charged Jason Gordon, 41, with first-degree murder. He is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

