EVESHAM — A 43-year old man has been arrested and charged after beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock, according to police.

Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection with the alleged incident.

Evesham police responded to Woodlake Drive on Monday for a report of an assault. On the scene, officers located an unconscious 75-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head, according to police.

She was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

According to authorities, an investigation determined that the woman sustained her injuries as a result of a physical assault; she had been beaten with a landscaping rock.

Authorities identified Kim, the victim's "biological son," as the perpetrator.

Kim was located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

