Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say

HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning.

It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim.

This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham, a man was charged with beating his mother with a landscaping rock.

Police responding to a stabbing at Harrison Gardens in Harrison 1/17/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Fatal stabbing at Harrison apartments

Rosa Massoni, 67, and a 50-year-old victim were found with stab wounds around 1:20 a.m. outside building 6 of the Harrison Gardens apartments on Harrison Avenue.

Massoni was taken to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead while the other person was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

Massoni's son, Victor Temoche, 32, of Harrison, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Suarez did not disclose the motivation for the stabbing or where Temoche was being held.

11-year-old stabbed in Jersey City

An 11-year-old boy was stabbed several times late Sunday night in Jersey City, according to Jersey City police spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione.

He was still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. A woman also suffered non-life threatening injuries. Wallace-Scalcione did not disclose the nature of her injuries citing police department policy in domestic violence investigations.

Police took a suspect into custody on weapons and assault charges.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

