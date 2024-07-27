Something is changing at the NJ Shore – Have you noticed?

As a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore, there is both good and bad, when it comes to the summer season. Since it's always easier to talk about the negative, let's begin with the positives.

For one, the weather is warm and the days are long. And let's be honest, who doesn't love that about the summer season?

Another positive has got to be the fact that everything is open. For most of the year, only portions of the boardwalks have their arcades, amusements, and eateries running. And although spring and fall aren't completely dead, winter is fairly close to it.

With that said, this region does experience visitors at all times of the year, including the off-season. Crowds also tend to be a lot friendlier when it's not summer, making it much easier for everyone to enjoy.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case during the summer months. And when it comes to how friendly someone acts, there is clearly a change happening that's not necessarily a good trend.

And to be honest, there's no way that I'm the only one who's been noticing this lately.

Less friendly, more rowdy

This was the case recently in Long Branch. My family and I had to make a stop at one of the businesses along the boardwalk. A quick stop, but still one we were looking to enjoy.

It was crowded, but that's nothing new during the summer. However, one thing I did notice that was different for this area was the mannerisms of many of the older teens and young adults.

Despite us having our young kids with us, the sheer amount of foul language and rudeness among many of these groups of teens was, to put it simply, disgusting.

Learning some manners

We come to Pier Village every once in a while and always have throughout the years. But as time has gone by, it's definitely becoming noticeable how disrespectful younger adults are becoming, and it's sad.

When it comes to being aware of your surroundings, some of these older teens and young adults seem oblivious to the fact that there are families with young kids among them. I don't think I've ever seen so much disrespect before, especially here.

Now, could this have just been one of those weekends where more of these ruder groups were around? It's possible. But when you consider how many issues the Jersey Shore has already seen this year involving misconduct, it's hard to believe this was a one-day thing.

Nobody got out of control at this particular time, which is always good. But considering how rude these younger people were that particular day was not welcoming for those who want to enjoy time with their families.

Have you noticed?

Look, I love the Jersey Shore at all times of the year. I wouldn't be living here if I didn't. And I know the possibility of rowdiness and rudeness will spike up during the summer months. After all, the Shore is a popular vacation hot spot.

But I can't help but notice some of the younger crowds seem to be getting ruder and ruder as time passes, and I can't imagine I'm the only one who has noticed.

Is this really the case, or is being a parent and getting older simply changing what I'm noticing around me? I also wonder if this is happening at other vacation destinations along the beaches in Jersey. I sure hope not.

More are coming to NJ

Could this perceived change also have something to do with those moving to the state? Maybe some of our newer Jersey Shore locals are becoming part of the problem (or perhaps, newer Garden State residents in general that flock to the Shore).

