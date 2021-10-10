Somerville student, 17, killed in NJ crash, principal says

BRANCHBURG — A teenager who attended Somerville High School was being mourned after a deadly car crash in the township, school officials said.

A 17-year-old male was killed in the crash on Friday night in the Neshanic Station section of the township, as reported by MyCentralJersey.

A State Police medevac helicopter responded before 9 p.m. near Marshall Street Park, the report also said.

The crash investigation involved the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and Branchburg Police, as well as the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

"We are aware that individuals will be impacted by this devastating event in many different ways," Somerville High School Principal Gerard Foley said in an open letter to the school community.

"Therefore, we are in the process of organizing mental health support services and will be making them

available to students and staff that are in need of support."

While the teen was not publicly identified as of Sunday evening, a memorial had grown within a parking space at the high school over the weekend as reported by TapInto Somerville.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly

What $10,000 could get you in NJ