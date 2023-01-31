Want to work for a park in NJ? Attend a job fair in February

🌳 Somerset County Park Commission will hold two job fairs next month in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER — If you’re a nature lover, want to change your profession or maybe you’re looking for a full or part-time position, you’ll definitely want to check out the Somerset County Park Commission’s 2023 Job Fair.

The fair takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 355 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.

The Somerset County Park Commission has multiple full-time and part-time job vacancies such as gardeners, maintenance workers, stable workers, recreation assistants, camp counselors, lifeguards, naturalists, and many more.

Potential candidates will meet supervisors and managers from various departments. Find out details and information about various jobs, and be among the first to have resumes seen by hiring managers.

Working for the Park Commission provides perks, such as positions located throughout the scenic park system.

Full-time employees will also have the option to receive a competitive benefits package.

For more information about the job fair, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

