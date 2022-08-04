Somerset County, NJ authorities charge NY woman with terroristic threats
BRANCHBURG — A woman from New York has been charged for allegedly making terroristic threats against a former co-worker.
Quanajah Pinnock, 27, was arrested without incident at approximately 6 a.m. on July 28, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities were alerted to the matter on June 21, when Branchburg police responded to a township business for a report of threats that had been received by an employee. According to a female worker on site, she had been receiving life-threatening text messages and phone messages from a former co-worker from a past employer. The threats were directed at the victim and her current place of employment, authorities said.
As a result of an investigation, authorities charged Pinnock with terroristic threats and false public alarm. Authorities nationwide were alerted of a criminal warrant for her arrest.
Pinnock is lodged at Rikers Island Correctional Facility, pending an extradition hearing to New Jersey.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.