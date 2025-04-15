Cuddle with cute cats at new downtown cafe opening in Raritan, NJ

🐱 One NJ county is getting its first cat cafe

RARITAN BOROUGH — Cat lovers, rejoice!

Somerset County is getting its first-ever cat café this summer. Catcetera, is located at 42 W. Somerset Street, Suite B, in Raritan.

That's right. You can cuddle with cats in this living room type setting.

What is a cat café?

Cat cafes, or cat lounges, began in Taiwan in 1998 as free-roam lounges with adoptable cats offering unique experiences for people to hang out with the animals, while promoting adoption and reducing euthanasia rates.

The first U.S. cat lounge opened in 2014 in California, which has rescued more than 3,000 cats to date.

The first New Jersey cat lounge opened in 2017, in Asbury Park, called Catsbury Park. Since then, two other cat cafes have opened in the state: Rahway Kitty Hall in Rahway, and Purrsonal Space in Palmyra.

Catcetera

New Jersey residents Wendi Zimmerman and Jessica Adams are the co-founders and co-owners of Catcetera, which plans to open on June 1, 2025.

Currently, there are no cat cafes in Somerset County. By opening one locally, they said they can give people the opportunity to experience a cat lounge and not have to travel far to do it.

Catcetera is an inclusive lounge for the community to come together to share their love of cats and each other, the women said. It’s a space to find joy, feel belonging, and save lives.

“Our mission is to make our community a better place, one cat and one person at a time. Partnering with local animal rescues, we foster adoptable cats in a free-roam lounge, allowing people to enjoy the company of cats in a fun, safe, and comfortable space,” Zimmerman and Adams wrote in a joint statement.

Jessica Adams, Wendi Zimmerman and Gina Barbieri at Catsbury Park's Adopt & Shop event at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ on 3/15 (Catcetera) Jessica Adams, Wendi Zimmerman and Gina Barbieri at Catsbury Park's Adopt & Shop event at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ on 3/15 (Catcetera) loading...

What To Expect

The main cat lounge at Catcetera will house 15 to 20 cats at a time in a relaxed, living room-type environment, the women said. A smaller secondary lounge will house kittens, shy cats, etc., separate from the retail area.

People can enjoy time with the cats by booking an hour online for $20, If space allows, walk-ins will be welcome. For frequent visitors, a membership will be offered at a discounted rate to encourage continued support.

Catcetera co-founder and co-owner Jessica Adams and her cats, Alanis (black) & Penelope (tuxedo) (Catcetera) Catcetera co-founder and co-owner Jessica Adams and her cats, Alanis (black) & Penelope (tuxedo) (Catcetera) loading...

Events

Community outreach events will be a constant at Catcetera. Weekly fun events include cat yoga, drag bingo, movie nights, kids’ story hour, painting with cats, open mic night, crafting with cats, and trivia/game night.

Other events include LGBTQIA+ teen nights, senior mornings, neurodivergent/sensory friendly hours, educational classes on fostering, kitten care, bottle feeding, caring for colony cats, and TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release).

There will also be “Work for Catcetera” blocks during weekday afternoons for those feeling isolated while working remotely. They can visit for multiple hours at a single hourly rate, taking advantage of the facility’s Wi-fi access, and desk space.

Merchandise

The retail area found at the main entrance into Catcetera is where customes can find cat-themed items and store-branded items such as t-shirts, hoodies, hats, socks, children’s toys, books, cat toys and treats, gifts and jewelry, pre-packaged snacks to include vegan, gluten-free, and allergy friendly, local artwork, and other quirky fun cat finds.

Catcetera co-founder and co-owner Wendi Zimmerman's cats (left to right/clockwise): Pico (tabby/white), Teddy (tabby), Milo (orange), Susan (dilute calico), Ruth (calico - next to Wendi) (Catcetera) Catcetera co-founder and co-owner Wendi Zimmerman's cats (left to right/clockwise): Pico (tabby/white), Teddy (tabby), Milo (orange), Susan (dilute calico), Ruth (calico - next to Wendi) (Catcetera) loading...

Partners

Zimmerman and Adams said they are working with local shelters and rescues. Offering Catcetera as a foster space allows the local animal rescues to rescue and save animals.

All adoption fees will go back to the local rescue where the cat is fostered from to help cover the costs of fully vetting the adoptable cats.

Pico, Wendi Zimmerman's cat (Catcetera) Pico, Wendi Zimmerman's cat (Catcetera) loading...

It’s More Than Just About Adoptions

People frequent cat lounges for many other reasons besides adoptions, Zimmerman and Adams said. It’s something fun to do while supporting the community. People can socialize with each other and with animals without any pressure. Most come to simply enjoy the company of cats.

Zimmerman grew up with many animals, especially cats. She’s fostered cats multiple times and has owned 14 over the years. She worked at a veterinarian's office as a teenager. Today, she has five cats: Susan, Ruth, Milo, Teddy, and Pico.

Adams was born to parents who were dog and cat enthusiasts. She, too, has had multiple pets in her life at all times, and currently shares a home with her dog Veruca, and cats Alanis and Penelope.

The women hope that three to five cats per week will be adopted once Catcetera opens.

