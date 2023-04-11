Some sick bastard stole 3 dogs from parked car at NJ tire shop

This is truly despicable. Police in Bloomfield say three dogs were stolen from their owner as they waited in a parked car outside of a tire shop.

Authorities say it happened Monday shortly before 5 p.m. A GMC SUV pulled in with the dogs and parked at Mavis Discount Tire, according to law enforcement. They say the dogs remained in the car and four minutes later a newer model Acura MDX, possibly with temporary tags, pulled up next to it.

Security video shows a person getting out and taking all three dogs through an open rear window and driving off with them.

And I have to assume the owner of the dogs was simply running in for just a quick couple of minutes to talk to somebody about a job. Could somebody be so misguided as to have put their nose in somebody else’s business, deciding the dogs shouldn’t have been left alone in the car and took them as a form of punishment?

As ridiculous as that would be, I suppose it’s a possibility. But more likely this was just blatant theft of these poor dogs.

The stealing of domestic pets is more common than you would want to think. Every year in the United States 2 million pets are stolen. To make matters worse only 10% are ever reunited with their owners.

Police say the car with the stolen dogs is seen on video heading east on Bloomfield Avenue. They are looking for surrounding surveillance cameras and more information as the investigation continues. I’m sure the owner of these scared dogs must be heartbroken.

If you can help with any information, please call Bloomfield police at 973-680-4141.

