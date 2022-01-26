Some of the best restaurants in NJ for special occasions

From big business meetings to celebrating a special anniversary, every once in a while, you need a great place to take friends and family. We had a great meeting with some new friends last night at a new place (for us) in Bernardsville.

The restaurant was Bistro Seven Three.

We had a table off the main dining room for a little privacy. The wait staff was attentive, knowledgeable and the food was great.

If you've got a special occasion, you'll be very happy with Bistro Seven Three. If you go, you gotta call the show and tell me if you noticed the front door. I am pretty sure there's some battle brewing with the town over the solution for the door. You'll see what I'm talking about when you get there.

There's another great restaurant in Summit called Fiorino.

It's got the atmosphere of a great New York City restaurant without having to brave the rising city crime and show your vaccine papers.

Closer to home for us our go-to is Vidalia's in Lawrence Township, owned by our friend Salvatore.

There's also the very conveniently located and delicious Leonardo's II.

It's owned by our friend Robert Pluta who is also a newly elected member of the local school board.

Given the government and media created never-ending emergency, our restaurants are hurting now more than ever.

Support your local restaurants. Enjoy a great meal and share your favorite with us through the free New Jersey 1015 app and we'll add 'em to the go-to list!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City