In my radio career, I've seen disc jockeys get suspended, banned and fired for doing all kinds of things. but I never thought I'd see the day that stations would be banning Christmas music . Case in point 'Baby it's Cold Outside' which now I never wanted to hear more!

The song was written in 1944 by Frank Loesser. It's about a man who has a crush on a woman trying to get her to stay using the weather as an excuse. He's not looking to assault or rape her, he's just pursuing her for romantic reasons. Making the case for her to stay is not forcing her against her will, but trying to change her mind. Yet today we have a paranoid society who is reading their own interpretations into the song and forcing it off the air.

That to me is un-American. We have the right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression, and we as American's shouldn't be so ready to surrender that to some people so paranoid about life, that they assume the worst. Why is it that after all these years the song has been out, now it's a problem? What's so wrong with pursuing someone that you have feelings for? At no point in the song was anyone forcing anybody to to anything against their will. Maybe if some of these people actually had either pursued or been pursued they wouldn't be so paranoid about a friggin song.

To this I say the same thing that I heard said when I did the updates on "The Howard Stern Show" in Philadelphia, if you don't like what you're hearing, change the dial. You have that power. What sucks about today's political correctness is that, it's not enough that they don't like it, it's also important that they make sure you don't hear it as well.

I don't think we should give them or anyone such power. Now if you don't mind, I really can't stay ...

