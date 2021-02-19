Snowfall totals by town: Central Jersey’s turn to get dumped on

Thursday's snow storm started hard and fast with a quick couple of inches and then lingered over two days with a light wintry mix.

The bullseye was one of two bands that set up on Thursday morning across the center of the state, where the two highest amounts were measured: 10 inches in the Prospect Park section of Ewing and 9.8 inches in Colts Neck.

"It took all the forecast challenges we've been discussing all week, and threw in two very heavy snow bands over the same narrow corridor of Central Jersey. Plus flip-flopping precipitation types in South Jersey. Ugh," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said of the storm, the seventh of the winter.

After a lull on Thursday evening, freezing rain made roads slippery again for the Friday morning commute.

A crash on Friday morning involving several tractor trailers closed Route 206 in Chester

Zarrow said there could be two "pushes" of snow during Friday that could still leave a couple of inches in some areas.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ