As the state braces for what could be one of the biggest winter storms in years, NJ Transit switching to a modified schedule while authorities are banning motorcycles and commercial and recreation vehicles from certain highways Wednesday afternoon.

The storm is expected to pick up in intensity in the afternoon, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The heaviest snow is expected to start falling after 4 p.m., especially to the north and west. Farther to the south, Zarrow expects a mix of precipitation.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency starting at 2 p.m. All state government offices will be closed at 1 p.m.

The road ban will not affect the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway but all tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be barred from these highways starting at 1 p.m.:

Route 78, from the Pennsylvania border to Route 95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

Route 80, from the Pennsylvania border to Route 95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

Route 195, from Route 295 to Route 138

Route 280, from Route 80 to Route 95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

Route 287, from Route 440 to the New York State border

Route 295, from Route 195 to the Scudders Falls Bridge

Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to Route 287

Vehicles that are already on the road when the restrictions take effect should get completely off the highway and not park on the shoulder.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit said its riders should expect delays, detours and potential service cancellations as the storm gets worse.

The agency will operate its buses, light rail and Access Link on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow. All rail service will run on a Level 2 Severe Weather Schedule.

A notice of four hours will be given for any service suspensions.

Cross-honoring is in effect for rail, bus and private carriers and light rail service for Wednesday and Thursday

PATH, PATCO and SEPTA have not announced any storm related schedule or service changes.

Commuter bus

Coach USA bus service will suspend all New York and New Jersey service at 6 p.m. Wednesday with normal service resuming on Friday.

Academy Bus said it will post changes to its schedule to its Facebook page.

Trans Bridge will run a modified schedule on Wednesday.

Ferry service

High winds will affect both Sea Streak and New York Waterway vessels on the Hudson River with both lines running modified schedules.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ