Snow squalls could interrupt, endanger travel Wednesday

On the surface, there will be sun and seasonably chilly temperatures on Wednesday. But there's a lot more of which you should be aware.

First of all, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for counties in Central (it exists!) and South Jersey from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wind gusts could get up over 40 mph, and possibly even approach 50 mph.

Flurries and snow showers are also possible, but along with those showers comes — think back to just last month — the potential for snow squalls, bursts of heavier snow which could hit the state between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those squalls could surely put a quick coating of snow on the ground, but more importantly, cause daylong travel problems due to sharply reduced visibility.

High temperatures on Wednesday will span the 30s.

And luckily, none of the extracurricular stuff lasts long. By Wednesday evening, winds will be dying down and skies will be clearing. Overnight lows are expected in the lower to mid-20s.

Chilly conditions continue on Thursday, under sunny skies for the whole day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-30s.

After that, a weekend warmup of sorts begins. Friday brings cloud cover but a high temperature near 50 degrees, and then Saturday looks right now to be exceptionally, unseasonably warm ... but with rain.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

