Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Grab the shovel and salt. And be sure to pack your patience. New Jersey descends into winter weather again, with a potent storm peaking this morning.

The forecast has once again trended colder and snowier.

Many NJ schools has already made the decision to close today.

Some schools with delayed openings are now closing.

Will NJ state offices be open this morning?

Here are the latest Winter Weather Alert closings and delayed announcements.

WOODBURY — A city man is accused of starting a series of fires this month that became more dangerous with each blaze.

Michael Lopez-Medina, 19, is charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated arson and one count of third-degree aggravated assault.

Lopez-Medina was arrested Sunday morning. He is being held at Salem County Jail.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has approved rate increases for the state's four largest electric utilities.

Over four million customers in New Jersey will see increases in their monthly bills. The BPU approved the increases on Friday.

The increases will affect customers for Atlantic City Electric, Jersey Central Power & Light Company, Public Service Electric & Gas Company, and Rockland Electric Company.

NJ Lottery sales are approaching $4 billion per year.

Record sales were driven by huge multi-state jackpots.

Where does all that money go?

