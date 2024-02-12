NJ school closings, delayed openings for snow — Tuesday, Feb. 13

Timing is everything when it comes to making the call about classes on Tuesday.

Precipitation that starts as rain will begin turning to snow during the early hours in North and Central Jersey, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"We will flip from rain to heavy snow right in the middle of rush hour tomorrow morning. Awful timing," Zarrow said.

The heaviest of the snow will fall just in time for the morning commute between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., which could mean a delayed start to classes for some New Jersey schools Tuesday morning.

"From Tuesday late morning through the midday hours, rain may change to snow in the southern half of the state. However, little to no accumulation is expected, as the ground will be wet and precipitation much lighter during this time," Zarrow said.

By about 2 p.m. Tuesday, the storm moves away, snow/rain turns off, and skies will start to clear, according to Zarrow.

