SNL’s Pete Davidson’s feud with NJ comedy club owner

Photo: Vinnie Brand (The Stress Factory)

You know Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live. You may have seen him on stage at The Stress Factory in New Brunswick. Recently he was set to perform at the new Stress Factory Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut .

The night did not go as planned when Pete got angry after Vinnie Brand (the owner of the clubs) opened the show and gave specific instructions to the audience. Pete left. Then to make it worse, he went after Vinnie on an Instagram video post from his car outside.

Don't miss Vinnie's explanation of what REALLY happened back stage and outside the club that night.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

