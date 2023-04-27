Iced Snickers flavor coffee drinks coming to a NJ big box store

🍫 Snickers Ready-to-Drink iced coffees will debut at Sam's Clubs next month

🍫 The drinks will be sold in a 12-count pack

🍫 They will only be for a limited time while supplies last

Iced coffee that tastes like Snickers? You read that right.

Trilliant, the parent company of Victor Allen’s, a top-selling national coffee brand, celebrates the launch of its newest creation: Snickers Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee at Sam’s Clubs in New Jersey and around the country.

They will be available for purchase in 8 oz. cans as a 12-count pack in the Sam’s Club ready-to-drink coffee aisle starting the first week of May.

However, it’s only for a limited time while supplies last.

The Snickers Iced Coffees are made with real cream and sugar, along with a mix of Snickers flavors and coffee, of course.

The 8 oz. cans only have a total of 130 calories, which is apparently lower than most big brands in the market.

For the first time ever, coffee paired with the flavor of Snickers will allow coffee and candy lovers alike to treat themselves to a sensorial ready-to-drink coffee experience.

There are currently 8 Sam's Clubs stores in the Garden State.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

