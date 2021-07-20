Foodtown stores in NJ will take food stamps for online shopping

New Jersey residents currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to use their benefits to do online grocery shopping at more supermarkets.

Five Super Foodtown stores in Monmouth County will join the program this week.

"Individuals who receive SNAP benefits should enjoy the same convenience of grocery shopping online, and now they have more stores to choose from," Acting Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said.

Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira said by adding more stores, New Jersey offers more places for families to find healthy foods with the convenience of shopping online.

NJ SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits card to order groceries from Super Foodtown stores in Port Monmouth, Red Bank, Ocean, Atlantic Highlands and Sea Girt.

Online shopping is also available through Amazon and participating ShopRites, Walmarts, ALDIs and The Fresh Grocers using Instacart.

About 850,000 New Jerseyans in about 439,000 households receive NJ SNAP benefits. To apply for food assistance, visit www.njhelps.org.