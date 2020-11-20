It's certainly not fashionable today to smoke cigarettes. God forbid you light up anywhere near a non-smoker! People around you may tackle you to put out the smoke. At the very least they'll shame you with dirty looks into putting it out. I know, I know ... cancer, second-hand smoke ... yup, memo received. But the reality in our world is everything can be a little dangerous right?

The CDC is actually calling your family a threat as they continue down the irrational path of COVID-craziness. That aside, I'm not saying cigarettes are good for you — clearly, they are harmful to health — but I miss Marlboro or Camel in the morning with my coffee every once in a while. I stopped smoking 20 years ago, mainly because of the smell on my clothes and because we were starting our family and I wanted to pay less for life insurance! Although my podcast co-hosts never smoked, we had quite a discussion on bad habits and how things have changed over the years.

You know there was a time when medical science was used to tell us how certain cigarette brands were safer than others! Peer-reviewed studies can be used to push a narrative regardless of whether it makes sense or not. Take a look at this ad for Chesterfields. Ten months and no adverse effects? C'mon now, smoke 'em if you got 'em!

What's a bad habit you quit that you miss? Smoking, sugar? social media?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.