Smile! You’re in Sea Isle City for Christmas

If you're looking to go deeper down the Jersey shore this Christmas season, Let me suggest Sea Isle City. If you think it's great days and nights in the summertime, wait until you see what they do for the holiday season. Check it out!

Katherine Custer is the Director, Department of Community Services Public Relations/Recreation/Tourism for Sea Isle City and told me:

"Sea Isle City is a great place to enjoy the holidays because we have a community filled with wonderfully good-hearted people and no shortage of holiday events and activities. Plus, our local businesses offer a fantastic selection of merchandise that make perfect Christmas presents, and our eateries offer a variety of delicious cuisine that will make any season bright!"

Photo courtesy of Katherine Custer.

Here are the 2021 Holiday Happenings, which she emailed to me.

Mayor's Toy and Food Drive:

Mayor Desiderio’s 29th Annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive is now underway. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns (4601 Landis Avenue), 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (4301 Landis Avenue), Ricks Breakfast House (6114 Landis Avenue), Sands Department Store (6208 Landis Avenue), KIX Package Goods (on 63rd Street), the lobby of City Hall (233 JFK Boulevard), and the Welcome Center (300 JFK Boulevard). There is also a drop-off box in front of Beach Patrol Headquarters on the Promenade at 44th Street for daily drop-offs between 9 AM and 5 PM. Gifts for older children will be greatly appreciated by the Mayor and his “elves,” who will deliver the donated items to families in need prior to Christmas Day. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed (please make checks payable to “Mayor’s Toy & Food Drive”). The last day to donate is December 17. For more info, please phone 263-4461, ext. 1245.

Ugly Sweater Contest:

Upload a photo of you wearing your favorite “Ugly” Holiday Sweater to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook page or email it to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us between December 3 and 17 for the chance to win a prize. 609-263-0050.

Photo courtesy of Katherine Custer.

Santa’s Mailbox:

There’s a special red mailbox in the lobby of City Hall that children can use to mail letters to Saint Nick. No postage is necessary, because the City uses a magical delivery service to ensure that all of Santa’s mail arrives safely at the North Pole.

Holiday Wine Sampling:

Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church fundraiser on Saturday, December 11, 7:00 PM, at Kix McNutleys on 63rd Street. Proceeds benefit the Catholic Daughter’s charitable efforts. 609-263-4371.

Brunch with Santa:

Children (up to age 10) can enjoy brunch at VFW Post 1963 on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:00 a.m.. Pre-registration is required between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3. Kids will meet Santa and receive treats. 609-263-0050.

Holiday Photo-Ops at The Colonnade Inn:

The public is invited to take photos inside one of Sea Isle City’s oldest Victorian buildings. Bring you camera to 4600 Landis Avenue on Saturdays and Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and use the Inn’s beautiful woodwork and Christmas decorations as a backdrop for your holiday photos. 609-263-8868.

New Year's Eve Fireworks:

Friday, December 31, 8:00 PM, JFK Boulevard Beach, 609-263-8687.

