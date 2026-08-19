A must-visit coffee shop for New Jersey coffee lovers
A Summer Day In Princeton
I recently spent the day in Princeton, New Jersey, and had such a great time! We started the day with a canoe ride, renting from Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental at 483 Alexander Road.
It was the perfect way to kick off a beautiful summer day in the Garden State.
Afterward, we walked around Princeton, explored the university, grabbed a bite to eat, and finally stopped at a coffee shop I've been wanting to try for the longest time.
Small World Coffee In Princeton Is A Local Favorite
Every time I've been to Princeton, I've noticed Small World Coffee on Witherspoon Street with a line out the door. You know the coffee has to be good when people are willing to wait for it! I'd heard so many great things about this spot from family who live in the area, so I was excited to finally give it a try!
Since we stopped by a little later in the day, the line wasn't too long. I grabbed a cup of coffee, and it definitely did not disappoint.
A staple in the community for decades, Small World Coffee has been serving up great coffee since 1993 and is a must-try for coffee lovers! I totally understand why people are willing to wait.
It was a delicious cup of coffee!
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Small World Coffee began over 30 years ago, bringing the West Coast coffee culture to the East with its unique "East Coast Roast." Known for fast, friendly service and high-quality coffee, it quickly became a local favorite.
The next time you're in Princeton and need a little caffeine boost, be sure to stop by Small World Coffee!
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