A Summer Day In Princeton

I recently spent the day in Princeton, New Jersey, and had such a great time! We started the day with a canoe ride, renting from Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental at 483 Alexander Road.

It was the perfect way to kick off a beautiful summer day in the Garden State.

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Afterward, we walked around Princeton, explored the university, grabbed a bite to eat, and finally stopped at a coffee shop I've been wanting to try for the longest time.

Small World Coffee In Princeton Is A Local Favorite

Every time I've been to Princeton, I've noticed Small World Coffee on Witherspoon Street with a line out the door. You know the coffee has to be good when people are willing to wait for it! I'd heard so many great things about this spot from family who live in the area, so I was excited to finally give it a try!

Since we stopped by a little later in the day, the line wasn't too long. I grabbed a cup of coffee, and it definitely did not disappoint.

A staple in the community for decades, Small World Coffee has been serving up great coffee since 1993 and is a must-try for coffee lovers! I totally understand why people are willing to wait.

It was a delicious cup of coffee!

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Read More: Incoming college students in NJ can score free Insomnia Cookies

Small World Coffee began over 30 years ago, bringing the West Coast coffee culture to the East with its unique "East Coast Roast." Known for fast, friendly service and high-quality coffee, it quickly became a local favorite.



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The next time you're in Princeton and need a little caffeine boost, be sure to stop by Small World Coffee!

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson