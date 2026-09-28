According to one report, 69,000 New Jersey customers were without power during the nor'easter on Sunday alone.

Wind Gusts Over 70 MPH At The Jersey Shore

The report, at Accuweather, also says that Long Beach Island experienced wind gusts as high as 74 mph.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill also said that power had been restored to approximately 180,000 New Jersey power customers.

Route 36 between the SeaBright and Highlands bridges Sun., Sept. 27, 2026 (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) Route 36 between the SeaBright and Highlands bridges Sun., Sept. 27, 2026

The storm caused flooding all over the Jersey Shore and other flood-prone places in the Garden State, and occasionally drew comparisons to the most devastating storm of our generation in New Jersey, Superstorm Sandy.

Power Outages During Superstorm Sandy In New Jersey

While this storm was a serious weather event and had serious consequences in many parts of the area, the power outage numbers for this weekend's storm pale in comparison to the data from Superstorm Sandy.

Read More: The Nor'easter Is A Top 5 Coastal Flooding Event

During the Superstorm, there were approximately 2.7 million New Jersey residents without power at the peak of the outages, and many residents were without power for up to 11 days.

A business on Bay Avenue in Highlands that sandbagged its entrance against high water Sun., Sept, 27, 2026 A business on Bay Avenue in Highlands that sandbagged its entrance against high water Sun., Sept, 27, 2026

At the time of this publication, PSE&G is reporting 202 customers affected by power outages, and First Energy is reporting just over 1000 outages.

Nor'easter September 2026 Statistics

As always, our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow was all over the storm, and his information helped New Jersey residents through a very difficult weather weekend.

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Here is some of the data he has provided on the late September Nor'easter of 2026:

The Manahawkin Bay at Ship Bottom had it's second highest high tide level ever, but Dan reminds us it was still two feet lower than the level it reached during Sandy.

For an extensive look at the data from the Nor'easter, and some more comparisons to Sandy, check out Dan's awesome article.

First fall storm slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt