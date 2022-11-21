After the Black Friday sales, don’t forget Small Business Saturday in NJ

FREEHOLD — Thanksgiving is on Thursday. Black Friday follows. But Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is encouraging residents to go out on Saturday and support local businesses, mom n’ pop shops, and of course local restaurants.

“Small Business Saturday is a designated day to appreciate and support the local businesses in our community. We have an incredible small business community with a variety of services and products available, so take this day as an opportunity to support them,” said Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development.

It doesn’t end on Saturday either. Monmouth County is also playing host to the Holiday 2022 Made in Monmouth on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena. This is another great way for the community to come out and support small, local businesses during the holiday shopping season.

Residents can also visit the Grown in Monmouth online portal to find local Christmas tree farms, restaurants, wineries, breweries, garden centers, and more, Arnone said.

Those who are interested in exploring Monmouth County breweries, wineries, and distilleries can learn more about all of them here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

