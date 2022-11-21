After the Black Friday sales, don&#8217;t forget Small Business Saturday in NJ

After the Black Friday sales, don’t forget Small Business Saturday in NJ

(Tim Mossholder via Unsplash)

FREEHOLD — Thanksgiving is on Thursday. Black Friday follows. But Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is encouraging residents to go out on Saturday and support local businesses, mom n’ pop shops, and of course local restaurants.

“Small Business Saturday is a designated day to appreciate and support the local businesses in our community. We have an incredible small business community with a variety of services and products available, so take this day as an opportunity to support them,” said Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development.

It doesn’t end on Saturday either. Monmouth County is also playing host to the Holiday 2022 Made in Monmouth on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena. This is another great way for the community to come out and support small, local businesses during the holiday shopping season.

Residents can also visit the Grown in Monmouth online portal to find local Christmas tree farms, restaurants, wineries, breweries, garden centers, and more, Arnone said.

Those who are interested in exploring Monmouth County breweries, wineries, and distilleries can learn more about all of them here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

 

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM