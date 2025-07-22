Now that we’re in the thick of summer, if you’re a fun-seeker, there’s a chance you’ve sought out one of New Jersey’s many amusement parks for a day of family fun.

With the thrill of the rides, games, junk food, and all around a generally fun atmosphere, unfortunately, also comes the lines you have to wait in.

Medusa (Six Flags Great Adventure) Medusa (Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

Did you know that New Jersey parks are guilty of having some of the longest lines?

Sudoku Bliss set out to gain insights regarding which parks across the country have the longest lines and, unfortunately, some beloved Garden State spots made a few appearances.

(If possible, people waiting in line, if not any general amusement park pic.)

We collected more than 345,000 reviews from 106 theme parks in the U.S. and analyzed the mentions of long lines and wait times to determine where these waits have left park-goers with a less-than-memorable experience.

Six Flags wait times

Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ / Main Entrance Mike Brant - Townsquare Media / Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The three Six Flags parks in Jackson made appearances in the analysis.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor ranks No. 3 in the U.S. for long lines

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor ranks No. 2 for the most complaints about waiting

Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging loading...

Six Flags Wild Safari ranks No. 5 for the most complaints about waiting

Six Flags Wild Safari ranks No. 13 in the U.S. for long lines

Six Flags Great Adventure ranks in the top 50 in the U.S. for long lines

Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Quick side note, if I could get a little “get off my lawn!” for a moment: aren’t you a wee bit jealous of those coming of age nowadays who can pass the time standing in lines with a smart phone?

phone Credit: ponsulak loading...

When I was in my thrill ride prime, waiting to go on Kingda Ka, we didn’t have such distractions, we had to *shudders* talk to each other.

Enjoy your summer days taking advantage of the incredible amusement parks New Jersey has to offer, just be prepared to (as Aaron Burr said in the musical, ‘Hamilton’) wait for it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

