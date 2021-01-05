Six Flags’ ‘Holiday in the Park’ extended again through Jan. 17

Six Flags has extended their Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience again, and apparently, some of the demand came from ... pets? You’ll have an additional two weeks to take your family, or pets, through the 140 acre park with over one million twinkling lights: the exhibit has been extended through Jan. 17.

As you can see from the video above, plenty of furry friends have made the trip through the extravaganza. “Keeping pets warm and dry is important during these cold winter months. If you’re looking for a fun and safe activity that includes the companionship of your beloved pet, the entire family can drive through the theme park together,” said Six Flags Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer in a press release from the park.

Six Flags guest AJ Nicholas said of his dogs Tucker and Leo, “We loved being able to enjoy the lights with our dogs from the warmth of our car. Both of our dogs were mesmerized, one dog propped up on each of our laps gazing out the window.” Nicholas went on to say “whenever we’re able to include our dogs in our activities, we jump at the opportunity, and so do they.” “She loved it, as you can see,” said Six Flags guest Tammy Pohero of her pup, Zoey.

The experience consists of 12 different themed areas with distinctive lighting and displays. Reservations are required for the drive-thru and can be made at: sixflags.com/reserve. Safety protocols are being followed, so you’ll need a mask if you’re going to have your window down.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.