One of the Jersey Shore’s most beloved attractions is getting a facelift

OK, two things right off the bat: one, the talented and beautiful Nicole Murray from our sister station, The Point, broke this story so I have to give her credit. Two, this is my most favorite place at the Shore, and maybe in all of New Jersey, so forgive me if I’m a little excited.

The Silverball Museum Retro Arcade is expanding.

If you’re not familiar with the Silverball, it is a retro arcade filled with classic video games, skee ball, air hockey, cabinet games like Pac Man and Space Invaders, and more, but for a pinball fanatic (like me) it is more like a slice of heaven on the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

Boy, do they have pinball machines from classics from the 1950s all the way to the 2020s. They really earn the “museum” part of their name, because walking through there is like getting a master class in the evolution of pinball.

You pay by the hour, so there’s no fumbling for change, just unfettered pinball joy.

My younger son has autism and really doesn’t like to go many places, but when I ask him if he wants to go to Silverball, he’s in the car before I’m done asking. Plus, it’s open all year, so we can go even when it’s freezing outside (and we have). Heck, even Kylie Moore, our producer, is a fan (although her pinball skills could use a little sharpening).

Now, about the big expansion news. Nicole says that Silverball is getting bigger! She talked to Patty Barber, VP at Silverball; if you want all the details, you have to read Nicole’s story, but I will tell you that they’re taking over the space next door for more space. They will be adding a larger café and a larger party area, but, best of all: more games!

The changes should be coming soon, but no official date has been set for the renovation.

If you ever go and see a middle-aged man yelling at the Wizard of Oz pinball machine, that’s me. Or maybe I’ll be playing Eight Ball Deluxe, or maybe the Addams Family, or maybe Indiana Jones, or maybe the Simpsons, or maybe...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast