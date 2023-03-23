Should Murphy halt the windmill project as more dolphins turn up dead?

Tuesday afternoon eight more dolphins washed up on the beach in Sea Isle City. Concerned citizens, animal activists, 30 shore town mayors and two New Jersey U.S. congressmen are urging Gov. Murphy and the Biden Administration to at least put a temporary halt to the wind turbine project.

Some people are convinced that the project is the cause of 20 whales and over a dozen dolphins washing up dead on our shores.

There have been rallies and now a petition to get the powers that be to stop the pounding on the ocean floor that may or may not be the cause of these marine mammals dying in great numbers.

The official line from the Murphy Administration is that there is no evidence that this project is interfering with and severely damaging the sonar in dolphins and whales. They're being hit by ships and fishing nets are their official line.

Never mind that this seems to be in correlation with the disturbing and destructive work of the ships working off of our coast. Here is the petition for you to sign.

Or maybe you believe what our government is telling us. Not that there are a lot of powerful people who've invested a lot of money and political capital in this project. Don't be a conspiracy theorist!

If a few marine mammals have to die in order to save the planet, so be it. It's the religion of the left and they are more than willing to sacrifice a few whales and dolphins to satisfy the climate religion zealots and their god.

One of the high priests of the religion is Gov. Murphy. He needs to have this project under his belt to convince the religious faithful that he is worthy to be their supreme leader (or president).

Where do you stand?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

