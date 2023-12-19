Shots fired during fight in Toms River, NJ hotel parking lot

🔴 Police were called to the Days Inn on Route 37

🔴 Shots were fired but no one was injured

🔴 The incident remains under investigation

TOMS RIVER — Shots were fired during a large fight in the parking lot of a hotel early Sunday morning.

Toms River police said a neighbor called 911 about the fight in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Route 37 westbound around 12:45 a.m. and possible gunfire. Police found evidence of the gunfire but no one was struck.

One male suffered a seizure during the incident and was taken to Community Medical Center.

What was the fight about?

Police did not disclose the nature of the fight or if anyone was arrested. Law enforcement and first responders from several surrounding towns responded to the call.

The Days Inn is a 173-room hotel that includes the Atlantis Ballroom, a wedding and event venue

