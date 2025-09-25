New NJ ShopRite opening has a ton of job openings

Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

Zallie Family Markets is soon opening a huge ShopRite in Clementon at Cherrywood Plaza. It’s replacing an old location nearby and this new and improved ShopRite promises to be a real beauty.

More than 75,000 square feet and with expanded ordering and delivery departments, the new digs will come with specialty sections like an international cheese department, a hot food bar, catering, a pharmacy, a floral and gift department and more.

ALSO READ: One of the best grocery stores in NJ is this discount chain

The good news for Camden County is that this is creating a ton of new job opportunities. A grassy expanded store means an expanded workforce.

Applications are being accepted online

The new ShopRite location is looking for all of the following:

Deli clerk

Baker

Cake decorator

Food service clerk

Frozen foods clerk

Grocery clerk

Meat cutter clerk

Meat wrapper clerk

Night crew clerk

Produce clerk

Seafood clerk

Sample clerk

These jobs are paying anywhere from $15.49 per hour to $26.94 per hour to start, depending on the position.

Am I the only one who has noticed that ShopRite workers always seem to like their jobs? I’m not kidding. The location in Flemington where I lived until recently always seemed to have workers getting along and enjoying being there.

According to their website:

“we believe our best asset is our team members. Whether you are looking to make a bit of additional money over a summer or are looking to grow a career in retail, joining the ShopRite team will provide you with the knowledge, skills, and tools to accomplish that goal. In joining our team, you will be cross-trained in a variety of departments throughout our store. This is key to our culture of constant growth and promotion from within. Learning various departments - at your own pace - also keeps your work days interesting and engaging!”

Good luck to all job seekers!

