This would be round three. The third supply of handheld shopping baskets, that at least one local supermarket that I frequent will have to be ordering.

There are at least three supermarkets in my area that no longer have any or very few handheld shopping baskets for people to take around the store.

You may not need a cart. You may only need to pick up a few items quickly. Hit the checkout lane and awkwardly fill your reusable bag with your purchases.

This past weekend I saw several people walking out of the supermarket with a handful of groceries. Of course, they forgot to bring their reusable bag into the store and maybe they have so many of them at home that they’re not gonna spend another 87 cents to buy another one.

They may look at it as an additional tax on their purchases. And indirectly it is, it’s the phony Murphy pandering, virtue-signaling, fake environmentalist, pointless, plastic bag, ban tax. The stores have run out of those shopping baskets because people are taking them to the car with them and unloading the groceries from them when they get home. Then the next time they shop they’ll bring it back fill it up again and do the same thing.

They're not actually stealing it. They're just using it repeatedly when they shop at that store. Of course, it is wrong. But what do you expect from a public that you have forced into criminality by taking away something that you’ve provided for them for free for over 100 years and asking them to bring their own equipment with them when they shop?

This is what these petty laws do. They force law-abiding, honest, decent people into pseudo-criminal activity. And it’s pointless. It’s nonsense. I don’t know if the supermarkets plan on getting a third or fourth round of these shopping baskets.

But we’re less than a year into this plastic and paper bag ban and they seem to be losing baskets every few months.

Once Murphy is done using us as his stepping stone to national office, maybe just a little piece of sanity will return to our shopping routines. In the meantime, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and any other state that hears about this cluster F will continue to laugh at our leaders and pity us subjects.

The empty basket caddy at one local supermarket that just ran out of their second batch of baskets in 9 nine months.

These are mini/kiddie carts that some adults push around the store because the baskets are gone and they don't need a regular or even smaller size cart.

Another empty basket caddy at a very big supermarket chain. The lunacy of this continues to amuse and frustrate!

