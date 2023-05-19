Shootout at Paterson, NJ school between security guard and man angry over parking, cops say

🔴 A school security guard and a man exchanged gunfire outside a Paterson school

🔴 A suspect is facing serious charges after his arrest

PATERSON — A shooting Tuesday morning involving a school security guard was part of a dispute over parking in front of the school, according to court documents in the case.

Robert Carroll, 59, pulled up to Paterson School No. 21 around 9 a.m. where the security guard was putting out cones to prevent parking, according to an affidavit obtained by NJ.com.

Carroll ignored the guard's order to not park and exited his vehicle to go into a store while warning the guard he shouldn't be there when he returned.

Carroll returned and found the guard still on duty and fired two shots at the guard, according to the affidavit.

The guard fired back six times, hitting Carroll's Mercedes and two cars that belonged to school employees.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said no one was struck by gunfire.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Suspect admits firing at a school security guard

Carroll was found at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rosa Park Boulevard in Paterson and told the arresting officer the gun was at his apartment. He admitted firing at the guard, police said.

The identity of the security guard was not disclosed.

Carroll was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

