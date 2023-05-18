Argument ends in gunfire outside Paterson, NJ, school

🔺 Gunfire was exchanged outside a Paterson school

🔺 It may have been a parking dispute

🔺 One suspect in custody

A Paterson man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he exchanged gunfire with a school security officer.

According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, the incident happened Tuesday morning outside School 21 near the corner of Madison and 10th Avenues.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Neither the suspect, nor the security guard were hit.

Robert Carroll, 59, was arrested a short time later. He remains jailed on first degree attempted murder charges.

Valdes did not say specifically what led to the confrontation, only that the two had "a verbal altercation" outside the school around 9 a.m. Paterson Police responded to the call.

attachment-Image Passaic County loading...

Investigators also refused to say who fired first.

However, the Paterson Press is quoting multiple sources as saying it was Carroll who fired first after arguing with the security guard over where Carroll's car was parked.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The allegedly escalated as the guard tried to get Carroll to move his vehicle.

Neither Carroll nor the security guard, who has not been identified, was hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

