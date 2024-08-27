Shooting victim found at Long Branch, NJ train station

LONG BRANCH — A male was shot dead at a train station on Monday night.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said police found the victim on the platform of the Long Branch NJ Transit station around 7:40 p.m. The male was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by NJ Transit and Long Branch police led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit. Santiago did not disclose the victim's identity or the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting did not impact train service.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024 Please note that not all major city locations may be open for the upcoming season yet. Click/tap on the locations below for more info and hours. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant