Sheryl Crow, playing NJ in September, is done with Tesla, Musk, Trump

Was all she wanted to do was have some fun? Or did she mean it?

Seems she meant it.

Sheryl Crow Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

Singer Sheryl Crow, who is playing the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Bank Arts Center on September 13, said goodbye to her Tesla electric vehicle in dramatic fashion. It wasn’t the car she had the problem with. It was the guy behind it.

Crow made a video of it being towed away as she gave it up for good, and she posted it to Instagram. “Time To Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman plays as she waves goodbye to the car.

In the post, she wrote, "My parents always said… You are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long, Tesla."

In the Insta post, she mocks President Trump by calling Musk “President Musk.” She says she donated the Tesla sale money to NPR and claims Musk is threatening the organization. Musk is running Trump's newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

As for Trump, the left-leaning Crow has never been a fan.

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

“How can someone work every single day to make sure the country is divided? It breaks my heart," she said in a 2017 interview. "I think most of the things he stands for are completely antithetical to what the US is based on and founded on, the dreams of the people that founded this country and the backs that this community was built on.”

The Outlaw Music Festival happens on September 13th at PNC Bank Arts Center. She’ll perform along with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and others. Maybe she’ll be driving to the concert in a Chevy Volt?

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever According to Ranker , here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈