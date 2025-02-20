Sheryl Crow, playing NJ in September, is done with Tesla, Musk, Trump
Was all she wanted to do was have some fun? Or did she mean it?
Seems she meant it.
Singer Sheryl Crow, who is playing the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Bank Arts Center on September 13, said goodbye to her Tesla electric vehicle in dramatic fashion. It wasn’t the car she had the problem with. It was the guy behind it.
Crow made a video of it being towed away as she gave it up for good, and she posted it to Instagram. “Time To Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman plays as she waves goodbye to the car.
In the post, she wrote, "My parents always said… You are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long, Tesla."
In the Insta post, she mocks President Trump by calling Musk “President Musk.” She says she donated the Tesla sale money to NPR and claims Musk is threatening the organization. Musk is running Trump's newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
As for Trump, the left-leaning Crow has never been a fan.
“How can someone work every single day to make sure the country is divided? It breaks my heart," she said in a 2017 interview. "I think most of the things he stands for are completely antithetical to what the US is based on and founded on, the dreams of the people that founded this country and the backs that this community was built on.”
The Outlaw Music Festival happens on September 13th at PNC Bank Arts Center. She’ll perform along with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and others. Maybe she’ll be driving to the concert in a Chevy Volt?
Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski
The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.