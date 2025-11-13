Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

A group of moderate Democrats in the U-S Senate sided with Republicans this week to end the historically long government shutdown.

The House approved the same funding bill last night. Not a single Democratic member of New Jersey's congressional delegation voted to end the shutdown.

That included Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill.

The Congresswoman took to the floor for her final congressional speech and told her colleagues she would not vote to reopen the government because the funding bill "does nothing to protect over 450,000 New Jerseyans who will see their healthcare premiums skyrocket."

Sherrill will resign her house seat next week to begin the transition into the office of New Jersey Governor.

She urged House members, "Do not let this body become a ceremonial red stamp from an administration that takes food away from children and rips away healthcare."

Fighting President Trump was a recurring theme from Sherrill in the waning days of her campaign for governor on her way to a landslide victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

She has vowed to oppose the president and continue many of the progressive policies of current governor Phil Murphy.

James Adams, a teacher, is accused of making a 14-year-old girl in Colombia send him sexual videos (Google Earth/Salem County Jail/Canva) James Adams, a teacher, is accused of making a 14-year-old girl in Colombia send him sexual videos (Google Earth/Salem County Jail/Canva) loading...

🔴 A now-suspended Vineland teacher faces charges of child endangerment.

🔴 Investigators say he used a messaging app to contact a 14-year-old in Colombia.

🔴 He's also accused of expressing disturbing desires in chat messages

WASHINGTON (Gloucester) — New court documents accuse a New Jersey elementary school teacher of coercing a 14-year-old girl in South America into making sexual videos for him, according to a published report.

James Adams, 50, of Washington Township, was indicted by a grand jury in Gloucester County last month.

Last week, he pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and child sexual abuse materials possession charges, NJ.com reports.

Adams was first arrested and charged in June. At the time, he was suspended from his job as a third-grade teacher at Dr. William Mennies Elementary School in Vineland.

Prosecutors now say that while he was teaching class, he may also have been thinking of a 14-year-old girl who was thousands of miles away in Colombia.

Sen. Robert Singer's bill would mandate that each county must offer homeowner fraud protection (Canva) Sen. Robert Singer's bill would mandate that each county must offer homeowner fraud protection (Canva) loading...

🔴 New bill would require all New Jersey counties to offer free property fraud alerts.

🔴 Currently, only about half of NJ counties provide these free services.

🔴 Homeowners could get instant notifications if someone tries to tamper with their property title.

New Jersey lawmakers want to make it easier than ever to protect your home against fraud — for free.

"Our biggest investment, for most of us in life, is our home. And the last thing you need is to be tied up in a fight as to who really owns your home," said Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean.

His recently introduced bill (S4751) would require each county to create a property fraud alert service.

Singer said he was inspired after he saw advertisements on television for paid services that offer title insurance and title protection.

However, these services are already offered for free by several county clerk offices in New Jersey, like Ocean and Monmouth counties.

President Donald Trump signs the funding bill to reopen the government, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump signs the funding bill to reopen the government, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) loading...

🖋 President Trump signs government funding bill

🔴 The record 43-day government shutdown has ended

🔴 It will take time for government operations to fully resume

President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill Wednesday night, ending a record 43-day shutdown that caused financial stress for federal workers who went without paychecks, stranded scores of travelers at airports and generated long lines at some food banks.

Before signing the legislation, Trump said the government should never shut down again, adding, “This is no way to run a country.”

Trump’s signature draws to a close the second government shutdown he’s overseen in the White House, one that magnified the partisan divisions in Washington as his administration took unprecedented unilateral actions — including canceling projects and trying to fire federal workers — to pressure Democrats into relenting on their demands.

FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022, in New York. Facing a shortage of air traffic controllers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, that it will let airlines continue to limit flights in the New York City area into October without penalties that they would normally face for such reductions. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022, in New York. Facing a shortage of air traffic controllers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, that it will let airlines continue to limit flights in the New York City area into October without penalties that they would normally face for such reductions. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) loading...

✈ Air travelers will have to deal with flight cancellations a bit longer.

✈ Controllers have begun to return to work now that the government shutdown is over.

✈ Flight reductions were to hit 10% by the end of the week.

Flight reductions at 40 major U.S. airports, including Newark Liberty, will remain at 6% instead of rising to 10% by the end of the week because more air traffic controllers are coming to work, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement was made as Congress took steps to end the longest government shutdown in history. Not long after, President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill to end the closure.

The flight cuts were implemented last week as more air traffic controllers were calling out of work, citing stress and the need to take on second jobs — leaving more control towers and facilities short-staffed. Air traffic controllers missed two paychecks during the impasse.

The 6% limit will stay in place while officials assess whether the air traffic system can safely return to normal operations, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, although he did not provide a timeline Wednesday.

Since the restrictions took effect last Friday, more than 10,100 flights have been canceled, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. The FAA originally planned to ramp up flight cuts from 4% to 10% at the 40 airports.

Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth new phase approved Eatontown Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth new phase approved (Courtesy Netflix) loading...

🎞️ Netflix has opened its first immersive experience at King of Prussia Mall

🎞️ From Wednesday to Squid Game, fans can explore themed rooms, VR battles, and mini golf inspired by Netflix favorites.

️🎞️ Experience includes Netflix Bites, a merch shop, and theater

KING OF PRUSSIA — A brand-new, immersive walk-through experience has opened for fans of dozens of Netflix shows.

Netflix House covers more than 100,000 square feet, anchored to the King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania’s Marion County.

Initial admission is free.

There are add-on, featured experiences that each require paid admission.

Inspiration behind the themes are such popular shows and movies as:

◾ "Wednesday"

◾ "Squid Game"

◾ "ONE PIECE"

◾ "Stranger Things"

◾ "Love Is Blind"

◾ "KPop Demon Hunters"

