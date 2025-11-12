🎞️ Netflix has opened its first immersive experience at King of Prussia Mall

🎞️ From Wednesday to Squid Game, fans can explore themed rooms, VR battles, and mini golf inspired by Netflix favorites.

️🎞️ With Netflix Bites, a merch shop, and theater it’s a 100,000+ sq. ft. pop-culture playground

KING OF PRUSSIA — A brand-new, immersive walk-through experience has opened for fans of dozens of Netflix shows.

Netflix House covers more than 100,000 square feet, anchored to the King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania’s Marion County.

Initial admission is free.

There are add-on, featured experiences that each require paid admission.

Inspiration behind the themes are such popular shows and movies as:

◾ Wednesday

◾ Squid Game

◾ ONE PIECE

◾ Stranger Things

◾ Love Is Blind

◾ KPop Demon Hunters

◾ Bridgerton

◾ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

◾ Is It Cake?

◾ WWE Raw

◾ Frankenstein

What are the add-on, paid experiences at Netflix House?

At launch, there is “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” and “ONE PIECE: Quest For the Devil Fruit.”

Admission for each roughly hour-long experience is booked online by timed reservation, with a sliding rate that starts at $39 a person.

For those unfamiliar with ONE PIECE, the series is a live-action adaptation of the popular manga.

Both appear to be part escape room, part bonus show-themed areas for selfies and enjoyment.

The PA locations also has separate admission for “Top 9 Mini Golf” - nine holes to play through, “with high-tech twists and unexpected challenges” each inspired by shows like “Floor is Lava", “Squid Game” and “Is It Cake?”

Mini golf is also booked for timed reservations, starting at $15 a player. Estimated time for the course is 25 minutes.

There are also Netflix V/RTUALS experiences, using Sandbox VR. As of November, the themes offered in Pennsylvania are “Squid Game,” “Rebel Moon” and “Stranger Things.”

Each VR experience is also paid admission by timeslot - starting at $25 a person. No age restriction, but there is a required minimum height that a participant be at least four feet tall.

Netflix Bites, fan events, and exclusive merch add to the experience

A TUDUM Theater offers seating up to 229 guests, where visitors can catch Netflix shows, movies, and fan events on a big screen.

Netflix has plans for trivia nights, live sporting events and special, seasonal programming.

There is a fast casual restaurant called Netflix Bites – with a menu inspired by nearly 20 different shows and movies.

And, a Netflix Shop to buy special merchandise and gear to help commemorate the visit.

For out-of-towners, the Netflix House location is called Philadelphia — it’s actually a northwest suburb of the city.

As a point of reference, for visitors using the Ben Franklin Bridge it’s another 22 miles away, which is 40 minutes give or take depending on traffic.

Netflix House Philadelphia address:

180 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA, 19406

Typical hours of operation:

Mon – Thu 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sun 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2025 Special Hours:

Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving) • 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas) • 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Dec. 28-30 • 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Dec. 31 (New Years Eve) • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Will Netflix House also open in New Jersey?

The second Netflix House is set to open in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 11. That should be followed by a Las Vegas location scheduled for 2027.

Could East Coasters possibly see a Netflix House New Jersey - say at American Dream mall?

Only time will tell.

