New Jersey ranks 10th for family happiness

The Holidays are a time for family, whether it’s around the dinner table, under the tree, or at family parties. For some people that’s not necessarily a good thing, In New Jersey, if a recent poll is to be believed, it’s a very good thing.

The research was conducted by MixBook;

To find this, we surveyed Americans in every state to learn about their family dynamics. We asked about how often they are in touch, the activities they do together, the characteristics of their family, and more.

selfe in Christmas. happy family dad and daughter evgenyatamanenko loading...

New Jersey ranks as the #10 state with the happiest families:

😊 79% of residents say they would describe their family as happier than most.

😊 79% report their happiness level with their family as being 7 or higher.

😊 60% say they are on good terms with their family.

😊 25% report never seriously arguing with their family.

New Jersey scored 92.4 out of 100 for family happiness.

Happy large family with children in garden, apple tree on background. Tatyana Maximova loading...

Here are some stats from the national level:

⚫ 1 in 4 Americans are in touch daily with family members outside of their home.

⚫ 35% of Americans say they never get into a serious argument with family members.

⚫ 1 in 3 Americans say their family only gets together when they absolutely have to.

⚫ Dining at home, watching TV, and shopping are the most common activities families do together.

⚫ The average American ranks their family's happiness as 7.3 out of 10.

⚫ 74% of Americans would describe their family as happier than most.

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

Tennessee has the happiest families, followed by Maryland, Idaho, Kentucky, California, Utah, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Maine, and New Jersey.

You can tell from the distribution of states that no single region of the country is objectively happier than any other.

Oregon finished last; there must be a lot of fights at the holidays in the Beaver State.

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong? Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.