This was voted the best coffee shop in NJ

When nj.com put together their list of the best coffee shops in NJ, I read it with great interest. I mean, how can they possibly come up with a list of the best when there are so many to choose from?

I agreed with so many of their choices. Others, I did not. But I was happy to see that a lot of my favorites made the list.

However, it looks like I’m going to have to make a trip to Jersey City to visit their number one choice because I have never been there, and I’ve heard so much about it.

It’s called Treehouse in Jersey City. And it always comes up on best coffee shops lists.

According to the article, this place not only ticks all the boxes but effortlessly excels in every aspect. While it was already a gem on the West Side of Jersey City, its downtown location which opened over the summer, has elevated it to the best not only in the city but in the entire state. And that’s saying a lot in a state full of coffee snobs.

The vibrant atmosphere of the brightly painted shop in pink, green, and blue is reason enough to pay a visit.

The staff, well-documented on Treehouse's delightfully goofy Instagram, adds to the experience with their incredibly friendly and cheerful demeanor.

Whether you choose the indoor area, perfect for productivity, or the small backyard resembling a coffee oasis in the heart of the city, the ambiance is unmatched.

Yet, the real star here is Treehouse's exceptional coffee, featuring specialty drinks like horchata lattes, coquito white mochas, caramel shakeratos, and New Orleans-style cold brews.

And if you’re overwhelmed by the choices, the staff is there to guide you through their extensive menu, or you can opt for a classic cortado.

At Treehouse, you simply can't go wrong — it's not just a coffee shop; it's the best in New Jersey.

